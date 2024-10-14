iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL) Short Interest Update

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the September 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

USCL stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.62. The company had a trading volume of 198 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,600. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $48.39 and a 1-year high of $69.62.

iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

About iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF

The iShares Climate Conscious & Transition MSCI USA ETF (USCL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US companies selected as leaders in their respective GICS sectors in managing the transition to a low carbon economy, as determined by MSCI.

