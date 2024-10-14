iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Affiance Financial LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Affiance Financial LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 2.9% of Affiance Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $11,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 28,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $240,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 296.5% in the third quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,473 shares in the last quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Bright Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 94,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 160,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

IJH stock opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.05. The company has a market cap of $88.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

