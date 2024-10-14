iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,398 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.7% of Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 47.6% in the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 23,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after buying an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJR traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $116.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,032. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.31. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

