iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,410 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.65 and a 200-day moving average of $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

