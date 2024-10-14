iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $35.68 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 641740 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.68.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HEFA. Richardson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000.

About iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

