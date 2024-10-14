iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Sold by ORG Partners LLC

ORG Partners LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 172.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $126,000.

FLOT stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.91. 1,805,343 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.76 and a 1 year high of $51.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

