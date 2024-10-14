iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $100.89 and last traded at $100.89, with a volume of 17481 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.97.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 96.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 115,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 56,661 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 81,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 722,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,824,000 after acquiring an additional 93,341 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

