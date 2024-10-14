iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.85 and last traded at $54.77, with a volume of 704866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.42.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.08. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.80.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IGF. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 7,650.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,878,000 after buying an additional 1,241,184 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 432,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,728,000 after purchasing an additional 293,894 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 390,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 289,762 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 585,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,900,000 after purchasing an additional 224,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,015,000.

About iShares Global Infrastructure ETF

The iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (IGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies. IGF was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

