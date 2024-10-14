iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 39.4% from the September 15th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. grew its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 15,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 13,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 48,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,879 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF by 210.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,167,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBTK opened at $19.69 on Monday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $20.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.48.

iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0637 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Treasury ETF (IBTK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2030 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2030. The fund will terminate in December 2030. IBTK was launched on Jul 14, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

