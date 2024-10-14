iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 109871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF
iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile
The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.
Featured Stories
