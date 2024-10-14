iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $45.65 and last traded at $45.74, with a volume of 109871 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.73.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.02 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGEB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 32,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 61,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Dohj LLC lifted its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 34,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 284,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,748,000 after buying an additional 7,555 shares during the period.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

