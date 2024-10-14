iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF) Short Interest Update

iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF (OTCMKTS:IEMMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF Price Performance
OTCMKTS IEMMF remained flat at $74.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average of $74.96. iShares IV Public Limited Company – iShares Edge MSCI World Momentum Factor UCITS ETF has a 1-year low of $56.20 and a 1-year high of $79.96.
