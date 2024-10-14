iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Short Interest Down 31.5% in September

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 115,700 shares, a drop of 31.5% from the September 15th total of 168,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI UAE ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 278,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,824,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the second quarter valued at $385,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 108,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UAE traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $14.76. 47,501 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,069. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.44. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a one year low of $13.24 and a one year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

