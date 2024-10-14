iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Holdings Lifted by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

USMV opened at $92.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

