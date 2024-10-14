iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $111.00 and last traded at $110.95, with a volume of 141803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $110.16.
iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.73.
Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLUE. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,858,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,785,000 after purchasing an additional 480,177 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 456,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,433,000 after purchasing an additional 132,900 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,270,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 954.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after purchasing an additional 69,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehearth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 327,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after acquiring an additional 56,166 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
