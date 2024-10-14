iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of MUB stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.54. The company had a trading volume of 678,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,762. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.10 and its 200 day moving average is $107.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

