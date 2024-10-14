iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 16.6% in the third quarter. Granite Harbor Advisors Inc. now owns 67,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,383,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,150,000. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 21,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

MUB stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.55. 754,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,356,159. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

