iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Procyon Advisors LLC

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

MUB stock opened at $107.79 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.