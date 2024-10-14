iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Reduced by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 200.0% in the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $235.46 on Monday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a twelve month low of $144.40 and a twelve month high of $267.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.78.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.5524 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

