iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 67855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 34.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 37.6% in the third quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 59,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 16,240 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 39.1% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 58,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 16,494 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 53.6% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 36,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter.

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

