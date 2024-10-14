iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.20 and last traded at $50.20, with a volume of 67855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.21.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Trading Down 0.0 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.13.
iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond Active ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1401 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.
The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.
