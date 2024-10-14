iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $281.43 and last traded at $281.43, with a volume of 9543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.38.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $268.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $259.91. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

