iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.43 and last traded at $97.43, with a volume of 670 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $96.90.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.71. The stock has a market cap of $51.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,022,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,529,000 after acquiring an additional 15,673,824 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,426,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,606,000 after buying an additional 4,015,007 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 60.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,371,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,623,000 after buying an additional 2,404,544 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 200.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,545,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,926,000 after buying an additional 1,698,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,419,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,158,000 after buying an additional 1,604,659 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.