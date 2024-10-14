iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 327,060 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the previous session’s volume of 690,991 shares.The stock last traded at $198.52 and had previously closed at $198.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.73. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 905.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,410,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,256 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 503.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,377,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,497 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 228.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,767 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,751,000 after buying an additional 861,704 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,337.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 902,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,602,000 after buying an additional 839,744 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

