iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance
iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.
About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF
