iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET) Short Interest Update

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (NASDAQ:TMET – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Stock Performance

iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.01 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51.

Get iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF alerts:

About iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

The iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF (TMET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Clean Energy Transition Metals index. The fund tracks an index that measures the performance of a basket of exchange-traded metals futures contracts. The metals selected are those considered essential to clean energy technologies in supporting the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Transition-Enabling Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.