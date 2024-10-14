ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $164.00 at KeyCorp

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $155.00 to $164.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of ITT from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $152.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.40. ITT has a 12 month low of $91.94 and a 12 month high of $153.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.97 and its 200 day moving average is $134.74.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The conglomerate reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. ITT had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 12.47%. The firm had revenue of $905.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that ITT will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Covea Finance increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covea Finance now owns 254,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,095,000 after acquiring an additional 40,200 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in ITT by 315.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in ITT by 191.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in ITT by 25.0% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

