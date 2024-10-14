Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE) Trading Down 3.5% – Should You Sell?

Jade Road Investments (LON:JADE – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00). Approximately 70,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average daily volume of 65,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.20 ($0.00).

Jade Road Investments Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of £682,636.80, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.07, a current ratio of 16.98 and a quick ratio of 58.34.

Jade Road Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jade Road Investments Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in growth capital companies. The firm is sector agnostic and prefers to invest in energy, materials, industrials, consumer discretionary, consumer staples, health care, financials, information technology, communication services, utilities, and real estate.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jade Road Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jade Road Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.