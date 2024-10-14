Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

JHG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Janus Henderson Group Price Performance

JHG opened at $39.27 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. Janus Henderson Group has a 1 year low of $22.17 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $588.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.42%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus acquired 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,081,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 189,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.20 per share, for a total transaction of $607,539.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,081,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,659,737.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of Janus Henderson Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $318,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,923,869.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,651 shares of company stock worth $918,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the second quarter worth $34,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 401.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 159.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 94.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Articles

