Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Jin Medical International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.49.
Jin Medical International Company Profile
