Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Short Interest Up 26.5% in September

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the September 15th total of 940,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 227,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ ZJYL opened at $2.62 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.06. Jin Medical International has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $25.49.

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

