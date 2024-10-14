Jito 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $47.27 Million (JTO)

Jito (JTO) traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. Over the last week, Jito has traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Jito token can now be bought for $2.21 or 0.00003363 BTC on major exchanges. Jito has a market capitalization of $254.10 million and $47.27 million worth of Jito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Jito Token Profile

Jito launched on December 6th, 2023. Jito’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 115,000,000 tokens. Jito’s official Twitter account is @jito_sol. The official website for Jito is www.jito.network. Jito’s official message board is www.jito.network/blog/announcing-jto-the-jito-governance-token.

Jito Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jito (JTO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Solana platform. Jito has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 127,598,297.8 in circulation. The last known price of Jito is 2.01191655 USD and is up 2.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $29,364,305.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.jito.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jito using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

