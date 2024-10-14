Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Acquired by Oxler Private Wealth LLC

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 528.6% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 217.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Daiwa America downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $161.21. 355,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,005,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $168.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.11. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 46.34% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th were issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

