Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Up 102.3% in September

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 102.3% from the September 15th total of 4,300 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Jowell Global Trading Down 8.6 %

Shares of JWEL traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 27,018 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,026. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.52. Jowell Global has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $5.28.

Jowell Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th.

About Jowell Global

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children's products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home Store, LHH Store, and Juhao Best Choice Store brand names.

