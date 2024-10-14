JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target to $32.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energizer from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Energizer from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $35.00.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $31.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.04. Energizer has a 12 month low of $26.92 and a 12 month high of $36.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.86 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 137.24% and a net margin of 0.35%. Energizer’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 100.84%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energizer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,378,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,115,000 after buying an additional 79,940 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Energizer by 2.0% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,606,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,456,000 after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Energizer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,309,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,564,000 after purchasing an additional 71,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Energizer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,651,000 after purchasing an additional 15,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Energizer by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 872,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,778,000 after buying an additional 240,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands.

