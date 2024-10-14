JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $195.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the aircraft producer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.11.

Get Boeing alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 2.4 %

BA traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $147.43. 3,935,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,032,438. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.41 and its 200 day moving average is $173.72. Boeing has a 52 week low of $146.02 and a 52 week high of $267.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.50 billion, a PE ratio of -41.53 and a beta of 1.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Boeing will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boeing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.