JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Herc (NYSE:HRI) Price Target to $200.00

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.61% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HRI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Herc has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.75.

NYSE HRI traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $167.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,222. Herc has a 12 month low of $100.17 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Herc had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 10.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Herc will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,047.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total value of $925,713.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,047.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 60.3% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,080 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Herc by 704.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 386 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 153.0% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 26,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,554,000 after acquiring an additional 16,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Herc by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

