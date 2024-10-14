JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Bought by Affiance Financial LLC

Affiance Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Affiance Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,294,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,471,687,000 after buying an additional 778,297 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,422,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,894,729,000 after buying an additional 150,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,696,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,412,000 after buying an additional 1,040,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,200,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,445,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,252,451 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,836,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,013,457,000 after purchasing an additional 450,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $212.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $221.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.47.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

JPM opened at $222.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $632.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $211.79 and a 200-day moving average of $203.73. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $225.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.02 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.43 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

