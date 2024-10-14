Jupiter (JUP) Trading Up 4.6% This Week

Jupiter (JUP) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 14th. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $83.90 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. One Jupiter token can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001280 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Jupiter Token Profile

Jupiter launched on January 30th, 2024. Jupiter’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @jupiterexchange. The official website for Jupiter is jup.ag.

Jupiter Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter (JUP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Jupiter has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,350,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Jupiter is 0.80975986 USD and is up 2.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 521 active market(s) with $63,372,379.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jup.ag/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

