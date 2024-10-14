Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Acquires 1,557 Shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (NYSEARCA:GBTC – Free Report) by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GBTC. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust in the 1st quarter worth $28,000.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Price Performance

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust stock traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $52.49. 2,753,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,569,495. Grayscale Bitcoin Trust has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $65.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.90 and its 200-day moving average is $54.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Grayscale Bitcoin Trust Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of bitcoin (BTC). An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in bitcoin. GBTC was launched on Jan 11, 2024 and is issued by Grayscale.

