Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $1.09 Million Stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VMBS. Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 37,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter worth $6,709,000. Level Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 181,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 9,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 175,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,658 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.35. 291,608 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,373. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.06 and a fifty-two week high of $47.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

