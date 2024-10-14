Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Has $19.14 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 7.5% of Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 152,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,694 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 51,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,438,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.04 on Monday, reaching $536.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,314,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $536.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $512.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.89.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.