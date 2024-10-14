Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $33,000 in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 172 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHKP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock traded down $1.78 on Monday, reaching $206.76. The company had a trading volume of 267,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,564. The firm has a market cap of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $190.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.25. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $126.57 and a 52-week high of $210.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Check Point Software Technologies ( NASDAQ:CHKP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $627.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.05.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

