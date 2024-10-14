Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Invests $40,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in Marriott International by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 845.5% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $261.53. The stock had a trading volume of 432,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,670. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $264.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $234.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.10, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.59.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

MAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.65.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

