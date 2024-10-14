Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Stock Performance
Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $224.21. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.10.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.
Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting
In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.
FTI Consulting Company Profile
FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.
