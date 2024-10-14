Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 257 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 5.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 563.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FTI Consulting stock traded up $0.72 on Monday, reaching $224.21. 10,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,019. The company has a 50 day moving average of $222.97 and a 200 day moving average of $218.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $949.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Featured Stories

