Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases 905 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $130.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,619. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.51. The company has a market capitalization of $59.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $130.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

