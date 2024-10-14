Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. Purchases Shares of 111 Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 3,284 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 15.1% in the second quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 359 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Ingalls Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,461. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $265.79 and a 200-day moving average of $262.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $212.58 and a 52 week high of $299.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

