KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Short Interest Down 24.4% in September

KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 444,600 shares, a decrease of 24.4% from the September 15th total of 587,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 3.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 4.2% in the second quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in KB Financial Group by 35.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 11.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

KB Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:KB traded up $1.44 on Friday, reaching $67.25. 463,686 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,121. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $27.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.98. KB Financial Group has a 52 week low of $36.57 and a 52 week high of $67.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.52.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 7.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KB Financial Group will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.