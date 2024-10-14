Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE) Shares Acquired by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 696,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,504 shares during the period. Kenvue comprises approximately 1.2% of Thomasville National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $16,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kenvue by 176.2% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 350,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,519,000 after buying an additional 223,537 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kenvue by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Kenvue by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,840,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,505,000 after acquiring an additional 662,666 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $1,050,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter worth about $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KVUE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

Kenvue Price Performance

NYSE KVUE opened at $21.46 on Monday. Kenvue Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.67 and a 12 month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kenvue Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. This is a boost from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.13%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

