Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,135,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH owned 0.08% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $42,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth about $269,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. Wahed Invest LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 15,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,014,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,059,000 after buying an additional 818,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 182,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 32,703 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KDP. BNP Paribas began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper Price Performance

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $36.38 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $38.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.60%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

