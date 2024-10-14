Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:KEWL remained flat at $37.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.23.
About Keweenaw Land Association
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keweenaw Land Association
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.