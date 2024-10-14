Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited (OTCMKTS:KEWL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Keweenaw Land Association Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:KEWL remained flat at $37.74 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.53. Keweenaw Land Association has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $48.23.

Get Keweenaw Land Association alerts:

About Keweenaw Land Association

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral assets. It holds subsurface mineral rights located in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan. The company also leases commercial properties and mineral assets. Keweenaw Land Association, Limited was founded in 1865 and is headquartered in Ironwood, Michigan.

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.