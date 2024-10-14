KeyCorp Begins Coverage on Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC)

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s FY2024 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Leerink Partners started coverage on Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $113.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Encompass Health to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Encompass Health from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.22.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on EHC

Encompass Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $95.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.35. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $57.55 and a 1 year high of $97.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.88.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.10. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.38%.

Encompass Health announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In related news, CFO Douglas E. Coltharp sold 12,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.34, for a total transaction of $1,058,528.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,761,839.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Encompass Health

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Encompass Health by 1,176.6% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 744,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,899,000 after buying an additional 814,018 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Encompass Health by 2,302.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 603,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,780,000 after acquiring an additional 578,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 614.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 540,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,637,000 after purchasing an additional 464,897 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 379.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 578,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 457,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,997,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,002,000 after purchasing an additional 450,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.