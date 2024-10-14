Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKHCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,345,300 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the September 15th total of 2,931,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Koei Tecmo Stock Performance

Shares of Koei Tecmo stock opened at $11.99 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. Koei Tecmo has a twelve month low of $11.99 and a twelve month high of $11.99.

Get Koei Tecmo alerts:

Koei Tecmo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Entertainment, Amusement, and Real Estate segments. The Entertainment segment develops and sells entertainment contents.

Receive News & Ratings for Koei Tecmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koei Tecmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.