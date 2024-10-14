Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,049 Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,941 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,100,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,069 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 6,082.2% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 3,152,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,845 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,740,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,490,000 after acquiring an additional 130,567 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,111,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,249,000 after acquiring an additional 507,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,099,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,669,000 after acquiring an additional 327,895 shares during the last quarter.

PULS stock opened at $49.68 on Monday. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.47 and a 1-year high of $49.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

